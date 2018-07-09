Elon Musk building 'kid-size submarine' to assist with Thailand cave rescue Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

THAILAND (KRON)- - The California tunnel company run by Elon Musk is continuing to maintain a presence at the Thai cave where several boys and their soccer coach are awaiting rescue.

A spokesman for Boring Co. said Sunday that the company has four engineers who are "offering support in any way the government deems useful."

Musk tweeted early Saturday that he was working with a team from his Space X rocket company to build a "tiny kid-size submarine" to transport the children.

But Saturday night, he tweeted that the cave was now closed for the rescue by divers.

"Will continue testing in LA in case needed later or somewhere else in the future," he wrote.

Musk says the sub would be light enough to be carried by two divers and small enough to get through narrow cave gaps.

Testing underwater in LA pool pic.twitter.com/CDO2mtjP2D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

