Elon Musk calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Senator Karen’ in Twitter exchange

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tesla CEO are taking their fights to where many people are taking them nowadays: Twitter.
“Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏,” Musk said in a tweet aimed at Warren.
“Karen” is notoriously known as a slang term used to describe an older woman who is entitled and demand things be done their way.
It started when Warren tweeted out a Boston Globe story that said Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year — saying that Musk benefits from a “rigged” tax code that benefits the wealthy people like Musk.
In response, Musk replied with a Fox News article that says Warren is a fraud because of her lie claiming Native American heritage: “Stop projecting!”
That was followed by a couple of subtweets from Musk attacking Warren.
“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk said about Warren.
Musk’s final tweet in the exchange: “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen🙏.”