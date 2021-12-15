Elon Musk calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Senator Karen’ in Twitter exchange

LEFT: NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME) RIGHT: THE VIEW- S.E. Cupp is the guest co-hosts and Elizabeth Warren is the guest today, 10/12/21 on The View, airing Monday-Friday, 11am-12noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) ELIZABETH WARREN

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tesla CEO are taking their fights to where many people are taking them nowadays: Twitter.

“Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏,” Musk said in a tweet aimed at Warren.

“Karen” is notoriously known as a slang term used to describe an older woman who is entitled and demand things be done their way.

It started when Warren tweeted out a Boston Globe story that said Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year — saying that Musk benefits from a “rigged” tax code that benefits the wealthy people like Musk.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

In response, Musk replied with a Fox News article that says Warren is a fraud because of her lie claiming Native American heritage: “Stop projecting!”

That was followed by a couple of subtweets from Musk attacking Warren.

“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk said about Warren.

Musk’s final tweet in the exchange: “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen🙏.”