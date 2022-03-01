SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk called out President Joe Biden on Tuesday night on Twitter.

Musk claims that Tesla has created more jobs for Americans than any other car manufacturer that was mentioned in Biden’s speech.

On President Biden’s Twitter account, it read:

“Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles — creating 11,000 jobs across the country. GM is making the largest investment in its history — $7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.”

In response to that, Musk said:

“Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles and is investing more than double GM + Ford combined. [FYI to person controlling this Twitter].”

Thousands reacted to Musk’s response — View the full Twitter thread here.