Elon Musk, Grimes change baby’s name to comply with California law

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looks like the baby of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes has a new name.

The 32-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram while responding to a question from a fan on what the baby’s new name was.

“X Æ A-Xii,” she answered in the comments. She later added, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” when a separate fan noted she “removed the numbers to conform [sic] to California law.”

The new name doesn’t differ much from the original – X Æ A-12 – other than replacing the number 12 for the Roman numerals.

It was reported shortly after X Æ A-Xii was born that his name could pose a problem in California because an approved name can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to law.

Under the state constitution, an approved name can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language — and no other symbols, CNN reported.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been linked with Musk for two years.

This is Musk’s sixth child. He has five sons from his first marriage to Justine Musk.

Latest Stories: