Former President Trump announces his 2024 White House bid from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The public has spoken. They have voted to reinstate former President Donald Trump on Twitter, according to a poll posted by Elon Musk.

Approximately 51.8% voted “yes” to let Trump back on the app and 48.2% voted “no.” The poll garnered 15,085,458 votes.

Minutes after the polls closed, Musk tweeted Trump will indeed be reinstated on Twitter after a 22-month hiatus.

“The people have spoken,” Musk tweeted Saturday. “Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

The Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion last month, tweeted a poll Friday afternoon that was up for 24 hours. He says 134 million people have seen this poll.

Twitter banned Trump on Jan. 8, 2021 — two days after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The app made the decision due to Trump’s “risk of further incitement or violence.”

Trump had nearly 90 million followers before he was banned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.