Elon Musk pushes for end to stay-at-home orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pushing for the end to coronavirus stay-at-home orders amid the pandemic.

“FREE AMERICA NOW,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday morning.

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Musk’s tweet comes as several states begin to reopen, while California continues to shelter-in-place.

Musk has been skeptical about the threat of the coronavirus, initially keeping the Fremont Tesla production plant open before it was ordered to shut down by local authorities. He also agreed to produce ventilators for hospitals that might need them, but hospitals reportedly never received them.

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Latest Stories: