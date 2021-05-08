Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger’s while hosting ‘SNL’

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 09: Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Musk answered a range of questions relating to SpaceX projects during his appearance at the conference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Elon Musk revealed that he has Asperger’s while hosting “Saturday Night Live”.

Musk said he was the first SNL host with Asperger Syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication.

It is a condition on the autism spectrum, with generally higher functioning.

“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL,” he said. “Or at least the first to admit it.”

The tech billionaire brought his mom, Maye Musk, on stage with him for a moment ahead of Mother’s Day.