Empire State Building lights up to honor those affected in California fires

NEW YORK (KRON) - The Empire State Building shows support for those affected by the California fires.

The building lit up in California's state colors, blue and gold on Monday, along with an Emergency Medical Service's siren shining in the halo.

In total, the California fires have taken the lives of  31 people. 

