Employer health insurance becoming less affordable: survey

(CNN) – New data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that employer-sponsored health coverage appears to be getting less affordable.

That’s according to the foundation’s 2019 Employer Health Benefits survey.

The survey included upwards of 2,000 interviews with nonfederal public and private firms.

It found that the average yearly premium for employer-sponsored family health insurance stood at more than $20,000 this year.

That’s a 5% increase from last year, and workers are paying an average of just over $6,000 a year toward their coverage.

The survey found that the average deductible is about $1,600 for single coverage.

