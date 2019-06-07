Entire West Coast moves closer to permanent Daylight Saving Time

The state legislature in Oregon approved a proposal this week that would abolish the one-hour time change from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time for the state.

That is except for parts of Oregon that are within the Mountain Time Zone.

Oregon’s governor, Kate Brown, is expected to sign the bill.

However, the legislation mandates that it would not go into effect unless both California and Washington approve similar laws.

California voters have already done their part and cleared the way, voting “Yes” on Proposition 7 last November. A bill is currently making its way through the legislature.

If that happens, the states would then need authorization from Congress to become exempt from the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which established the system of uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the U.S.

If Oregon clears those hurdles, it would join Hawaii and most of Arizona, which is currently exempt from the 1966 act.

