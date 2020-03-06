Live Now
EPA gives list of disinfectants for people to protect themselves from coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Bottles of Clorox bleach sit on a shelf at a grocery store on February 11, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Shares of Clorox stock rose 7.6 percent to close at $71.26 after billionaire investor Carl Icahn disclosed in a regulatory filing that he holds close to 9.1 percent stake in the company. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The US Environmental Protection Agency is arming consumers with a list of disinfectants that people can use to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

The federal agency released a five-page list of chemicals and products Thursday that it says are strong enough to ward off “harder-to-kill” viruses than SARS-CoV-2.

Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA’s list:

  • Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach
  • Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
  • Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray
  • Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate
  • Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist
  • Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner
  • Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
  • Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

For a full list from the EPA, click here.

