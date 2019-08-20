Eric and Lara Trump welcome second child

The Trump family is growing!
Eric and Lara Trump welcome their second child – a baby girl.
Carolina Dorothy Trump is the 10th grandchild of President Donald Trump.
The proud parents announced her arrival on social media Tuesday.
