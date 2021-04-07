ESPN fires Paul Pierce after wild Instagram Live video: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — ESPN has reportedly parted ways with NBA analyst Paul Pierce after a wild Instagram Live video last weekend, according to CNN.
The video showed the Boston Celtics legend playing poker and smoking in a room full of exotic dancers.
ESPN fired Pierce on Monday, an industry source told CNN.
Although ESPN has not publicly commented on the matter, Pierce appears to have responded to his firing.
He posted a four-second video to social media laughing with the hashtag #smile and #truthshallsetufree.
Pierce also posted a video to Instagram with a lengthier response.
“Just want to thank all of my supporters, want to thank all of my haters and everything. Look, check it out, bigger and better things coming, baby. Don’t worry about it,” he said. “You fall twice, you get up three times. You know? Just always remember to smile, baby.”
Pierce, who was born and raised in Oakland, was an analyst for the cable sports network on multiple NBA shows like “The Jump” and “NBA Countdown”.
The 10x NBA All-Star retired with the Celtics in 2017 when he joined ESPN before the 2017-2018 season.