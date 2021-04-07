ESPN fires Paul Pierce after wild Instagram Live video: report

FILE – Former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce attends the NBA basketball game between the Celtics and the Houston Rockets in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Tuesday. March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — ESPN has reportedly parted ways with NBA analyst Paul Pierce after a wild Instagram Live video last weekend, according to CNN.

The video showed the Boston Celtics legend playing poker and smoking in a room full of exotic dancers.

ESPN fired Pierce on Monday, an industry source told CNN.

Although ESPN has not publicly commented on the matter, Pierce appears to have responded to his firing.

He posted a four-second video to social media laughing with the hashtag #smile and #truthshallsetufree.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

Pierce also posted a video to Instagram with a lengthier response.

“Just want to thank all of my supporters, want to thank all of my haters and everything. Look, check it out, bigger and better things coming, baby. Don’t worry about it,” he said. “You fall twice, you get up three times. You know? Just always remember to smile, baby.”

Pierce, who was born and raised in Oakland, was an analyst for the cable sports network on multiple NBA shows like “The Jump” and “NBA Countdown”.

The 10x NBA All-Star retired with the Celtics in 2017 when he joined ESPN before the 2017-2018 season.