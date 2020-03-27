ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 08: ESPN reporter and analyst Doris Burke broadcasts after a preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke unveiled that she tested positive for COVID-19 in Friday’s episode of The Woj Pod, hosted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Burke said that she was tested on March 17 but didn’t get the results back until March 25, when she learned she had a positive diagnosis.

“I started to believe, even though my symptoms did not seem to line up with the typical symptoms, I believed, given the nature of my profession, the number of people I encounter, that I did in fact have exposure to the virus,” Burke told Woj.

She said she felt her first symptom on March 11 — the same day the NBA shut down play after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Burke was working the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks game, and said she remembers feeling extremely tired around lunchtime. She said the fatigue got so bad that she couldn’t be out of her bed for more than five minutes.

“Man, I am so tired right now and my head is pounding,” Burke said as she recalled how she was feeling. “And looking back, those were my symptoms. And we’ve heard so much about shortness of breath, fever, tightness in your chest, chills, body aches, etc.”

Burke said she is now symptom-free.

She told Woj she feels grateful to be feeling a lot better. She is continuing to distance herself from others.

