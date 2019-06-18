Everyone gets free Taco Bell thanks to Warriors

If you love tacos, get ready to get happy!

You can get a free taco from Taco Bell today only.

It’s all thanks to the fast food chain’s “NBA Steal A Taco” giveaway.

You can get a free Doritos Locos taco at participating locations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., or you can order it anytime Tuesday on the website or through the free Taco Bell app.

Best of all, there’s no purchase necessary to get your free taco.

The promo is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

They “stole” a game on the road.

The Raptors went on to win the championship.

