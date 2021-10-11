‘Everyone needs heroes’: Superman comes out as bisexual

The newest Superman is coming out as bisexual in the latest issue, No. 5. (Credit: DC Comics)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Superman has a new love interest, and it’s a pretty big deal.

The newest Superman is coming out as bisexual in an upcoming DC comic series, “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5.”

DC Comics announced the news on Monday, National Coming Out Day.

Comic character Jay Nakamura, right, is a hacker and activist who idolizes Kent’s mother, Lois Lane. (DC Comics)

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes. Everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, #Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual,” comic writer Tom Taylor said on Twitter.

In a press release, Taylor said he’s grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

The current Superman is Jon Kent, the son of the original Superman Clark Kent.

Like father like son, Kent also falls for a reporter.

Based on the comic’s illustration, Kent is sharing a kiss with comic character Jay Nakamura, a reporter.

Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save the world, Jay sticks around to care for the superhero, according to the press release.

“I’m incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces,” said comic artist John Timms.

The new comic goes on sale on November 9th.