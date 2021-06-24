Eviction moratorium extended one last time, CDC announces

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read “No Job No Rent” hang from the windows of an apartment building during the coronavirus pandemic in Northwest Washington. The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted authorities around the U.S. to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and some landlords are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The federal eviction moratorium has been extended through July 31, 2021, the CDC announced on Thursday.

It was originally set to expire on June 30.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed the extension, which prevents the eviction of tenants who can’t make rental payments. The CDC said this will likely be the last time it is extended.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC said.

The moratorium was enacted by the Trump administration last fall.

In California, lawmakers are working on a deal to extend the state’s eviction moratorium, which also has the June 30 expiration date.

“I believe we need to extend them. We have hundreds of thousands of Californians who are in very real rental debt and if we do not extend them, we could see a massive wave of evictions starting in early July,” Assm. David Chiu, D-San Francisco, said.

For the nationwide eviction protection, the tenant has to send a signed declaration to their landlord or whoever is in the position to evict them, according to the CDC. Each adult on the lease must sign and send a declaration.

But the moratorium does not mean tenants can skip out on rent and never pay it back.

The CDC says the tenant still should try their best to make any payment, as close as they can to the rent cost.