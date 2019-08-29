Ex-Secret Service dog to be honored for taking down intruder at White House

(CNN) — A former Secret Service dog who took down a suspected intruder at the White House is being honored for his bravery.

Hurricane, along with fellow Secret Service dog Jordan, was kicked and thrown around by a man who jumped a fence while Pres. Barack Obama was inside the White House.

The dogs were able to tackle the suspect so agents could arrest him.

The injuries Hurricane sustained from the attack contributed to his retirement in 2016.

Hurricane has been awarded the order of merit by the British charity, People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals.

He will receive the award in October at a ceremony in London.