Express closing 91 stores amid slumping sales

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fashion retailer Express will close 91 stores after a slump in holiday sales.

The company said it will close 31 stores by the end of this month, another 35 by the end of January 2021, and the rest by 2022, USA Today reports.

Express had already recently closed 9 stores – that’s a total of 100 stores overall.

The list of exact store locations has yet to be released.

According to a public filing, Express had more than 400 stores in malls across the U.S. and more than 200 outlet stores as of November 2019.

Earlier Wednesday home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond also announced it was closing more than three dozen stores nationwide this year, with 5 of those stores located in California.

