Extremist movement ‘Boogaloo Boys’ on the rise across US

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Both the three men indicted on terrorism charges in Las Vegas, and Steven Carrillo, the man charged with gunning down a security officer at the Oakland federal building have been alleged to have links to the right-wing extremist movement the Boogaloo Boys.

“It has a lot of different factions, but what binds them is the shared idea of kicking off another Civil War,” Devin Burghart said.

Burghart is with Seattle’s Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights.

“This is not the first instance but the latest in a long stream of activities in a short period,” Burghart said. “So we are deeply concerned about a further level of violence and danger coming from these folks.”

Spotting members can be difficult. Federal authorities say the patch with a reworking of the American flag is associated with the group and was found in a vehicle registered to Carrillo.

“This movement has spread by wildfire, it’s a movement for all with grievances against the government particularly those who are concerned about social unrest and extreme view of Second Amendment rights, and for the racist part of the a racist Civil War,” Brian Levin said.

Levin is the head of Cal State San Bernardinos Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. He says after Charlottesville, many hate groups disbanded. He says the Boogaloo movement started to gain steam when these individuals with similar ideologies found found each other online.

“We’re now seeing cells and groups that are radicalized in this ecosystem as well and what I worry about is when you have these informal associations, there may be some local organizing for cells or soloists, if they are not orchestrating something getting sustenance from other members of the group,” he said.

If that’s not enough to cause alarm, experts say there is also evidence that suggests right-wing extremism increases during election years.

