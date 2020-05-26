Face masks, temp checks ‘new norm’: Six Flags announces extensive safety measures for reopening

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – While all Six Flags parks remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, park officials on Tuesday released a statement announcing some of the new safety measures and precautions being taken as they work toward reopening.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation released a statement saying that all parks will have an online reservation system to stagger arrival times, thermal imaging for temperature checks, security screening technology and expanded mobile food ordering.

All employees will be issued a “Team Member Action Pack” which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves.

Guests over the age of two will also be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit.

“This ’new normal’ will be very different, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.

You can read more about safety measures and precautions here.

