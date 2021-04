FILE – This May 16, 2012 file photo shows the Facebook logo displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place such ads starting Thursday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If Facebook was down for a bit for you, you weren’t alone.

Several users across the U.S. reported getting a server error when trying to log in Thursday afternoon.

Downdetector earlier reported 59% of users were experiencing a total blackout of the platform.

Screenshot: Downdetector

Both platforms looked to be up and running and functioning normally after 3 p.m.