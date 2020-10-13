Facebook bans anti-vaccination ads

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Facebook on Tuesday announced it is launching a new worldwide policy that bans ads discouraging people from getting vaccines.

“Now, if an ad explicitly discourages someone from getting a vaccine, we’ll reject it,” the company’s head of health, Kang-Xing Jin, and its director of product management, Rob Leathern, said in the blog post.

Facebook previously had a policy in place against vaccine hoaxes that were publicly identified by global health organizations such as the CDC and WHO.

According to the blog post, Facebook will still allow ads that advocate against government policies around vaccines.

The new ban comes following a series of policy changes announced by the company to purge the social network of content it had previously hesitated to remove.

This includes a ban on Holocaust denialism announced earlier this week, a prohibition on pages and groups for those representing the QAnon conspiracy theory last week, and a temporary ban on political ads following the Nov. 3 U.S. election, announced last month.

Latest Posts