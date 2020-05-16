Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs

FILE- This July 16, 2013, file photo, shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Adam Pezen, Carlo Licata and Nimesh Patel are among the billions of Facebook users who use the site to keep up with friends. And like millions of others, the three men shared their own photographs and were “tagged” in other snapshots posted by friends, sometimes at the urging of the site’s suggested tag feature. But their Illinois addresses put the trio’s names atop a lawsuit against Facebook and led to a landmark $550 million settlement last month. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

(AP) – Facebook has bought Giphy, a popular tool for creating the animated images known as GIFs that pepper conversations around the internet.

The companies did not disclose financial terms. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, Axios said the deal is valued around $400 million.

Facebook said in a blog post Friday that it plans to integrate Giphy into Instagram but added that Giphy will still work outside of Facebook’s properties.

The company said about half of Giphy’s traffic comes from Facebook’s apps — Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp. Giphy is also widely used on Twitter and in messaging apps.

