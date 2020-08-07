Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is world’s newest centibillionaire after reaching $100 billion net worth

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday joined the centibillionaire’s club.

He is now worth $100 billion.

The centibillionaire’s club is one of the world’s most exclusive clubs, as only two other people have bigger fortunes.

Those men are Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

Zuckerberg co-found Facebook from his dorm room at Harvard in 2004.

At 36, he’s now Facebook’s chairman and controlling shareholder, in addition to being its CEO.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, his biggest asset is still his 13% stake in the company.

Zuckerberg crossed the $100 billion milestone after Facebook shares surged Thursday.

The jump in stock price came a day after the company launched its TikTok clone – Reels – on Instagram.

Latest Stories: