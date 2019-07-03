Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp users report outages worldwide

FILE – In this May 16, 2012 file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook says its cracking down on online gun sales, with a new policy that bars private individuals from advertising or selling firearms on the worlds largest social network, Friday, Jan. 29, 2016.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/WNCT) – If you’re having trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram, or Whatsapp Wednesday morning, you aren’t alone.

People around the world are reporting app issues, according to DownDetector, a web service offering real-time overview of bugs and outages online.

Photo: DownDetector

A live outage map shows that users in the U.S. as well as London and Berlin are having issues with the various apps.

Facebook issues started being reported as early as 5 a.m. PST, as well as on Instagram, which Facebook owns.

Images are loading very slowly and failing to upload on the site for many.

Here’s the latest info from the FB partnership folks: “I just wanted to give you heads up that we’re experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing on our platform in case your properties experience any issues. Please let your teams know that our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

At this time many businesses and news stations are being affected, (including ours.)

This is what many users are seeing when trying to view new images on the site, however, old images seem to be working perfectly.

Facebook says it is working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.

Check back for updates.