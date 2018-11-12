National

Facebook is down; site unavailable around the world

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:10 AM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 10:10 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Facebook's website has reportedly crashed Monday morning. 

Some users trying to access the site receive a message saying "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can." 

