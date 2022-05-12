(WTRF) — Snopes suggests that there’s little evidence that this new app called ‘NewProfilePic’ is more harmful than other apps that collect any data and suggests that its permissions are similar to apps such as TikTok and Instagram.

The fact-checker also claims the money taken out of people’s bank accounts has been unconfirmed. Snopes says the app, though, was developed by a company in the British Islands and some of their international developers live in Russia.

According to a spokesperson for the app, it’s safe for people to use, they told Snopes.

Snopes does say that people should be aware that the access they grant when they download any app, but again NewProfilePic isn’t out of the ordinary.

You’ve seen the new Facebook craze on your timeline, where people are swapping their profile picture with a new cartoon-like avatar? The new fad is getting a lot of attention but the new app reportedly is sending your information to Russia.

The app, NewProfilePic is run by the company, Linerock Investments Ltd which is registered in Moscow, Russia.

Dailymail interviewed a Global Cybersecurity Advisor that said the app can capture your face in high resolution and questions why an app would want this much data, especially in another country.

When you download the app, you are agreeing to share your location, your device details and other photos on your social media accounts.

The data police states ‘we collect certain personal information that you voluntarily provide to us. We collect your name, email address, user name, social network information and other information you provide when you register.’

A spokesperson for the app told Dailymail that they do not share user information. Currently, the app is #1 on Apple’s app store.