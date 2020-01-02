Family finds snake in oven while cooking pizza

(CNN) — A North Carolina family was shocked at what happened when they cooked a pizza in the oven.

It’s a story that’s gotten more than 1,000 likes and shares on the WRAL facebook page.

The helms family accidentally cooked a snake that was hiding in their oven while they prepare dinner.

“I was queasy and it was creepy. There’s nothing good about finding a smoking snake in your oven,” said Robert Helm.

A seared serpent wasn’t on the menu for helm.

He and his family just wanted some pizza.

“The oven started smoking. And I told my boys back up so I can make sure nothing’s getting in a fire or anything could happened. And I looked closely and I was like, oh, my God, that is a freakin snake,” said Amber Helm.

And for everyone wondering if they ate the pizza.

“So we went out to eat. We did not eat pizza. I hear a lot of people asking that question. Did we eat pizza? No.”

Crawling creatures come along with really living, But they aren’t invited in the helm’s household.

“I am sad the way the snake died,” said Amber Helm.

The helms say they plan on bringing in animal experts to find out where the snake came from and how it ended up in their oven in the first place.

