(KTLA) — The entertainment world is reeling from the news of “Friends” star Matthew Perry’s death with fellow actors, studio executives, and fans paying tribute to one of America’s most iconic sitcom actors.

Perry, 54, died at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. His assistant, who was asked by Perry to run an errand for him, returned to find him unresponsive in his jacuzzi, TMZ said. No foul play is suspected.

Among the first to react to Perry’s death was Warner Bros. Television; all 10 seasons of “Friends” were shot at their studios in Burbank.

“We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing,” the studio said on X, formerly Twitter. “He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones and all of his fans.”

For years, “Friends” has been an integral part of the Warner Bros. Studios Tour in Burbank where visitors can be photographed and dine among set pieces and costumes and buy merchandise.

FRIENDS — Pictured: (clockwise from bottom left) Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green — (Photo by Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Maggie Wheeler, known for playing Chandler Bing’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice in “Friends,” took to Instagram to express her condolences.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry,” she said. “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Another “Friends” co-star, Selma Blair, who played Wendy in the show’s ninth season, also shared a post on Instagram remembering someone she loved “unconditionally.”

“My oldest boyfriend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially,” Blair said. “Every day I loved him unconditionally…And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Perry while their parents worked together, wrote a tribute on X as well.

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” Trudeau wrote. “Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.”

Perry’s mother served as press secretary to Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, during his time as prime minister.

Adele took a moment to talk about him during her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night. She recalled how his work made her laugh and said that even though she’d never met him, there is a strange thing that happens sometimes when an entertainer dies that makes you feel personally sad.

“I just want to say how much I love what he did for us,” she said to the cheering crowd.

Saturday Night Live also showed a tribute card for Perry during the weekend’s episode. Perry once hosted the show, in 1997, which featured one sketch where he played Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey and Colin Quinn played Chandler.

Fans on Hollywood Boulevard were just as stunned and saddened by the news of the actor’s passing.

“We grew up watching him, so it’s sad to think that someone that you idolize a lot and look up to in the show…passes away,” said Madilyn Icenhour, a fan of the “Friends” sitcom.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine how Perry died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.