Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘polar coaster’ winter ahead

National

by: NEWS10

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Pixabay

(NEWS10) – The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a “polar coaster” winter this year.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the Northeast, from Washington Boston, can expect colder-than-normal temperatures with above-average winter precipitation.

Credit: Farmers’ Almanac

“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” shares Editor Peter Geiger, Philom. said.

The Western United States is expected to see near-normal winter temperatures and normal precipitation.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News