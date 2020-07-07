Father killed in drive-by shooting while walking with 6-year-old daughter

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Disturbing surveillance video shows the moment a man was shot and killed while crossing the street with his 6-year-old daughter.

The video, posted online by the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives Rodney Harrison, shows the victim approaching an intersection in the Bronx Sunday night.

The victim is seen holding his daughter’s hand, stopping at the crosswalk, then looking toward a dark sedan slowing down next to them.

Once nearly out of the crosswalk, the victim turns his back to the car as he appears to say something to his daughter.

That’s when the suspect apparently points a gun out the passenger window, firing at the victim in the chest.

The victim’s daughter is seen running down the street, apparently unharmed.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

