Father of 3 killed by lightning strike near finish line of 50K race

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kansas (KWCH/CNN) – A Kansas man struck by lightning died doing what he loved – running.

33-year-old Thomas Stanley was competing in the Flatrock 50K Saturday afternoon and was a quarter-mile away from the finish line.

Stanley was also a family man and one of his co-workers said he was full of love and passion.

“From what I’ve heard from his family he loves the trail running, he’s very active in the running community locally,” said Carolyn Robinson.

Robinson is the Flatrock race director.

She says Stanley was a quarter-mile away from the finish line but was still honored afte the race, and his wife was presented with a medal.

“He was unable to cross the finish line unfortunately but he is one of our finishers,” said Robinson.

Stanley worked at Kansas Leadership Center, where one of his co-workers said he never thought Friday would be the last day he’d speak to him.

“I was shocked that I spent all this time this week, I just, I couldn’t, it didn’t make any sense. I remember saying to him in a way that I don’t usually like have a good weekend and good luck at the race,” said Sam Smith.

Smith has worked alongside Stanley for years and says Smith’s personality will be missed around the office.

On his desk you’ll see pictures of his two daughters, his son, and wife.

It’s an image Smith says will be a difficult reminder that Stanley is no longer there.

“We have an all staff meeting called that we have once a month in the morning, I’m sure it’s gonna be hard to talk about a lot of business as usual. Thomas was full of love and full of passion. I think everyone just feels shaken and shocked and heartbroken.”

