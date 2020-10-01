FBI: 130 Twitter accounts removed for trying to ‘disrupt’ presidential debate conversation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter says it removed 130 accounts Tuesday night that were attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the presidential debate.
The accounts reportedly came from Iran.
The intel was provided by the FBI. An investigation has since been launched.
The accounts, some titled names like “Emily will vote for Trump” and “A True Believer in Trump”, were removed from Twitter.
“They had very low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation,” Twitter said.
