FBI: 130 Twitter accounts removed for trying to ‘disrupt’ presidential debate conversation

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech. The company said Friday, July 31, 2020 that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter says it removed 130 accounts Tuesday night that were attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the presidential debate.

The accounts reportedly came from Iran.

The intel was provided by the FBI. An investigation has since been launched.

We identified these accounts quickly, removed them from Twitter, and shared full details with our peers, as standard. They had very low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation. Our capacity and speed continue to grow, and we'll remain vigilant. Samples ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1qzzL8l29H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 1, 2020

The accounts, some titled names like “Emily will vote for Trump” and “A True Believer in Trump”, were removed from Twitter.

“They had very low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation,” Twitter said.

Latest Posts