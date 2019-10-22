FBI asks for help locating ‘Lunch Break Bandit’

PHOENIX, AZ (CNN NEWSOURCE) – The FBI is looking for a man they have nicknamed the ‘Lunch Break Bandit.’

They say this robber has hit nearly a dozen banks in Arizona.

Get a good look at this man.

A new video released by the FBI Monday shows who law enforcement have nicknamed the Lunch Break Bandit.

He’s hit nine Valley banks all-around lunchtime between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

All but one of the robberies have taken place at banks that are inside grocery stores.

“There have been times where other employees and even customers within the store don’t even know what’s going on. So there is an element of that where this person is trying to blend in with the people at the grocery store,” Robert Scherer, with the Phoenix Police FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, said.

Since February, the Lunch Break Bandit has been targeting banks with a unique style.

All around the same time of day, passing the teller a note demanding money, usually in the same light disguise and pointing a handgun at the teller.

“It’s not a full-blown takedown. There is a gun involved. Violence potential is similar to that takedown style,” Scherer said.

This isn’t the worst serial bank robber the Phoenix Metro area has seen, but reaching a number of nine bank robberies is certainly alarming and definitely someone the FBI wants behind bars.

“Hopefully we can identify this person lead to an investigation and arrest this person before an additional one is done,” Scherer said.

Wells Fargo has been targeted the most by the Lunch Break Bandit, even striking the one in Mesa on West Guadalupe Road twice.

Now, that bank is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help lead police to the identity, arrest, and conviction of this man.

Authorities say he wears a blonde wig under his baseball cap and carries a black duffle bag, handgun, and a note.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.