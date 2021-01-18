FBI searching for woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop to send to Russia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been accused of participating in the invasion of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, and according to a release by the FBI, she is seen on video stealing a laptop computer or a hard drive from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Riley June Williams was identified through a witness to the FBI, and her case was then reviewed by Special Agent Jonathan Lund.

The witness claimed that Williams stole the device with the intent to send the device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

This deal fell through for unknown reasons, and it is not currently known if Williams still has the device or has destroyed it.

Protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 with the intent of stopping the certification of the November 2020 General Election.

The FBI interviewed Williams’ mother, who claims that Williams “packed a bag and left her home and told her she would be gone for a couple of weeks.” She has also changed her phone number and deleted all of her social media accounts.

Williams remains missing, and is wanted by the FBI. She is facing several charges related to the incident.