FDA issues new hand sanitizer warning to avoid nearly 90 products possibly containing methanol

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued a new warning for people to avoid using nearly 90 hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, a toxic substance when ingested or absorbed through the skin.

The updated list includes 87 hand sanitizer products, some of which are already recalled, and others that are being recommended for recalls because they may contain methanol.

The FDA urges people not to use any of the hand sanitizers on the list, even if the product or particular lot number are not listed since some manufacturers are recalling only certain – not all – of their products.

According to the FDA, most of the products appear to have been produced in Mexico.

In June, the FDA warned consumers not to use nine kinds of hand sanitizers because they may contain methanol, and added to the list in early July and further expanded the list multiple times in July.

The FDA said Monday it has found methanol contamination in hand sanitizer products ranging from 1% to 80% in its testing.

Hand sanitizers to avoid:

Eskbiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma’s Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Mystic International’s Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Tropicosmeticos’ Be Safe Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos’ Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel

Tropicosmeticos’ Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%

Tropicosmeticos’ Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free

Tropicosmeticos’ Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Tropicosmeticos’ Parabola Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos’ Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced

AAA Cosmetica’s bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica’s QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global’s BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

4E Global’s BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

4E Global’s Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Assured Aloe

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

4E Global’s KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

4E Global’s MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

DDI Multinacional’s Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

DDI Multinacional’s Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

DDI Multinacional’s Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s

Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s Best

Limpo Quimicos’ NeoNatural

Limpo Quimicos’ Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E’s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara’s Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara’s Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Cosmeticas’ Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto’s DAESI Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones’ Cavalry

Real Clean Distribuciones’ ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones’ Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones’ Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol

Real Clean Distribuciones’ Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol

Real Clean Distribuciones’ Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones’ Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol

MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E’s Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E’s Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Laboratorios Jaloma’s Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E

Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon

Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16-ounce bottle

