FDA panel votes to approve booster shots for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this March 3, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. U.S. health advisers are meeting Friday, Oct. 15, to tackle who needs boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration also will examine data suggesting that booster of a competing brand might provide better protection. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The FDA panel on Friday voted unanimously to support booster shots for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients at least two months after the first shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

