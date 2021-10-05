FDA says not to use this hand sanitizer, may contain cancer-causing chemicals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people against using certain hand sanitizers after finding high levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals.

“FDA has tested certain artnaturals scent free hand sanitizer labeled with “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248” and found unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants,” an alert said on Oct. 4, 2021.

The FDA advises not to use any artnaturals hand sanitizer, alleging that the company has not replied to their requests to help identify the manufacturer or declare an official recall.

“While the exact risk from using hand sanitizer containing benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal is unknown, FDA recommends consumers do not use products contaminated with unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal,” the FDA said.

If you have artnaturals hand sanitizers, the FDA said they should be disposed of in a hazardous waste container – not poured down a drain or flushed.

The FDA has published a long list of hand sanitizers that they do not recommend for use. Artnaturals has been added to the list.

According to the FDA, you should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol (also referred to as ethyl alcohol).