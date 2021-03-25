FDA warning: Real Water recalls drinking water over link to liver disease

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – Real Water, Inc. on Wednesday announced a precautionary recall of all sizes of its Real Water brand drinking water due to possible health risks.

The precautionary recall comes about a week after the FDA issued a warning for people not to drink Real Water due to the potential link to liver disease.

Recalled products include 1.5 liters, 1 liter, 500 ml and gallon ready-to-drink bottles that were distributed at stores across the United States and on Amazon.com.

The recall also includes 5-gallon bottles that were distributed through direct delivery to homes and offices in the greater Las Vegas area, central California coastal region and Phoenix, Arizona.

Officials distributors have been notified of the recall and instructed to immediately remove all recalled products from all store shelves.

Four-ounce bottles of Real Water Concentrate, sold on the Real Water website, also are part of the recall.

Last week’s FDA warning also said people should not cook with, sell or serve Real Water.

A video on the Real Water website offers “deepest sympathy and concern over the events that led to the inquiry.” It said the “voluntary nationwide recall of all products” will remain in effect “until the safety of our product is clearly established.”

If you have this water, you are advised to throw it away immediately and do not drink it. You can also return the water to the place of purchase for a refund.

For questions and to get a refund, contact Real Water at 702-310-5437 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time or by email at customerservice@drinkrealwater.com.

Lawsuits are mounting against the Nevada-based bottled water brand as more people in more states report it caused liver illness and other sicknesses.

A Nevada man’s case blamed the product for his liver transplant in September 2019, a federal class-action lawsuit was filed this week in Nevada, and another lawsuit filed in state court also sought class-action status.

“Defendants … sold their product as ’the healthiest drinking water today,′ ” attorneys Gustavo Ponce and Mona Amini said in the third case, representing Peter Anthony Arambula. “In reality it has dangerous levels of toxins in it making it unsafe and dangerous to human life.”

The regional Southern Nevada Health District reported investigating illnesses of six other people since November 2020 who reported less severe symptoms including vomiting, nausea, appetite loss and fatigue.

Real Water is marketed as premium drinking water with healthy detoxifying properties. It comes in distinctive boxy blue bottles with labels calling it “alkalized” and “infused with negative ions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.