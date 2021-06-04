Fewer newborn girls named ‘Karen’ in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Fewer babies were named “Karen” in 2020, according to data posted on the HuffPost.

In 2020, Karen fell 171 spots on the popularity list to No. 831, down from No. 660 in 2019, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration.

For 2020, the number of newborns with the name Karen is 32, compared to 439 in 2019.

Fewer newborn girls in the U.S. were named Karen in 2020 than in any year since 1932.

Data: Social Security Administration

The year when the name Karen was most popular was 2003.

The name reached its peak back in 1965 when it was the third most popular girl name. There were nearly 33,000 newborn Karens.

The names “Katrina” and “Isis” fell of the Top 1,000 ranking after negative news coverage following Hurricane Katrina and the terrorist group.