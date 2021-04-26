Fight breaks out at Miami airport departure gates

A fight involving several people broke out by departure gates inside Miami International Airport on Sunday, April 25, leading to at least one arrest, local media reported.

Video shot by another passenger shows people brawling by gate D14 in the American Airlines terminal, while other people try to break up the fights, plead with them to stop, and call for airport security.

According to Florida’s Local 10 News, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) said they responded and arrested one person for disorderly conduct, but said a victim who sustained minor injuries declined to press charges.

Storyful has reached out to MDPD for more information and will update this story accordingly.