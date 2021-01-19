Final farewell: Trump releases last video address as president

WASHINGTON (KRON/AP) – President Donald Trump Tuesday released his final video address to the nation.

The pre-recorded video was released via the White House.

In his farewell address, Trump says he will pray for the success of the next administration.

The White House released excerpts of the video address ahead of its planned release Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. In the video, Trump said, “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

Trump also addressed the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters after he directed them to “fight” the election results showing he lost.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and that “political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans” and “can never be tolerated,” he said.

Trump also trumpeted what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

“We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

Now, in his final hours in office, after a year of presidential denials of reality and responsibility, the pandemic’s U.S. death toll has eclipsed 400,000.

The 400,000-death toll, reported Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of New Orleans, Cleveland or Tampa, Florida. It’s nearly equal to the number of American lives lost annually to strokes, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined.

