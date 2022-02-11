Find out the most dangerous times to drive on Super Bowl Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Super Bowl is coming up Sunday and the unofficial national holiday is one of the worst days of the year for DUI arrests.

Jerry, a website where you can buy car insurance and compare rates, came out with a study based on crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2005-2019 in an attempt to find out more.

The data shows that the most dangerous time to drive on Super Bowl Sunday is (in Pacific Time) between 3 and 4 p.m. The game kicks-off around 3:30 p.m.

During this hour, there’s an average of 104 fatal crashes nationwide.

A second spike occurs between 7 and 8 p.m., around the time the game usually ends. There are an average of 95 fatal crashes during this hour.

“This second spike may be related to tired and drunk drivers getting behind the wheel after watching the game at a party or bar,” Jerry states. “Increased traffic paired with drunk or tired drivers likely leads to increased crashes.”

In 42% of the fatal crashes on Super Bowl Sunday, drivers had a blood alcohol content of over 0.08 g/dL, which is the nationally-set limit.

“Many Americans spend the post-Super Bowl hours celebrating a win or mourning a loss over drinks with friends,” Jerry states. “This leads to an increase in drinking and driving, and therefore alcohol-involved fatal crashes on Sunday and early Monday.”

The day after the Super Bowl, a number of drivers involved in fatal crashes fell to 25% – 2% higher than other Mondays in February.

Americans drink an estimated 325.5 million gallons of beer on Super Bowl Sunday, but perhaps the most interesting part of the study is that it found the total number of fatal crashes on the day before the Super Bowl (1,391) were actually higher than on Super Bowl Sunday (1,282).