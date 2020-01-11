Firefighter, police officer killed while working crash scene in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – A firefighter and police officer were killed while working the scene of a crash on an interstate in Texas Saturday morning.

A second firefighter was critically injured, according to officials.

The accident was reported in the area of Interstate 27 and Drew Street, north of Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

During a press conference late Saturday morning, Chief Floyd Mitchell with Lubbock Police Department announced his officer was killed at the scene of the crash.

A press release later released by the City of Lubbock identified the police officer as 27-year-old Nicholas Reyna. He served with the Lubbock Police Department for one year.

Chief Shaun Fogerson with Lubbock Fire Rescue said both his firefighters were transported to University Medical Center.

Fogerson said one of the firefighters died at the hospital, while the second firefighter was in serious condition.

The firefighter killed in the crash is 39-year-old Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill. He served with Lubbock Fire Rescue for 10 years. He had been promoted to lieutenant in July 2019.

The firefighter in critical condition is 30-year-old Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson. He has been with the department for five years.

