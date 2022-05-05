WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Karine Jean-Pierre was promoted to Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary, President Joe Biden announced in a press release. Jean-Pierre will replace current Press Secretary Jen Psaki who will leave her role on May 13.

Jean-Pierre is the first Black woman and LGBTQ+ person in the role, according to GLAAD, which is an organization centered around LGBTQ+ acceptance.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in a statement. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Currently, Jean-Pierre, 44, is the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President. Prior to her current role, she was an NBC/MSNBC political analyst. She worked for the Obama presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

KRON On is streaming live

She was born in Martinique, which is an island in the Caribbean, and was raised in New York. Jean-Pierre attended Colombia University.