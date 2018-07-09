First responders finish yard work after man has heart attack

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters help lay sod after taking a man to the hospital (Photo: Melissa Work via Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters help lay sod after taking a man to the hospital (Photo: Melissa Work via Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of firefighters and paramedics in Pasco County are being praised for going "beyond the call of duty," to help a man after he suffered a heart attack.

Gene Work was laying sod in his yard in Pasco County over the weekend when he started experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, his wife Melissa said on Facebook.

He had already been worried about the project "as our HOA date to fine us a huge amount was getting closer," Melissa added.

As Work faded in and out of consciousness, he was begging his wife to figure out a way to lay down the sod, "because he didn't want it to go to waste and die," she said.

Work was rushed to the hospital with his wife by his side while his brother-in-law, who witnessed the heart attack, stayed behind to finish the project.

As his brother-in-law was laying down the sod, he heard the distant rumble of huge trucks on the road.

"He turned around and saw the fire truck and ambulance had come back. He was confused and thought they were coming to check on him," Melissa said.

Before he knew it, seven firefighters and paramedics jumped out of the vehicle, rolled up their sleeves and got to work.

"They came back!!! They saved his life, dropped him off and then cared enough to save our GRASS!! They didn't know that my husband pawned his favorite gun to pay for the sod that he thought was going to die. They didn't know all we have been through as a little family," Melissa wrote, adding that she was also about to fight for her life for a bone marrow transplant next month.

"Thank you to Melissa Ann for sharing this touching moment, thank you to the crew of Station 10 for stepping up to help, and everyone at PCFR hopes that Gene makes a speedy recovery!" the agency wrote on Facebook.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES