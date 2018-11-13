National

First wave of migrants reach Tijuana

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 04:51 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 04:51 PM PST

(CNN) - A group of about 80 migrants arrived at the border city of Tijuana Sunday, according to a shelter in Tijuana.

The migrant group, consisting of mostly women, children and LGBTQ arrived in two vehicles from Mexico City.

The main faction of the migrant group continues mostly on foot, arriving in Irapuato Sunday, a town about 198 north of Mexico City.

At this pace, the migrant group could reach Tijuana in eight days, though CNN cannot verify the exact date.

