Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar Popcorn now exists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lovers of popcorn and lovers of all things hot – this may be something you want to sink your teeth into!

Smartfood is now selling Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn at retailers nationwide starting today.

The special hot popcorn was previously an exclusive for Walmart and Sam’s Club members.

According to Smartfood, the Flamin’ Hot popcorn is tossed in a combo of white cheddar cheese and Flamin’ Hot seasoning.

Snack officials say the product will be available throughout the summer while supplies last.

To find Flamin’ Hot popcorn near you, click here to use the popcorn locator.