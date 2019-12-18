Flight delayed? Burger King is giving you free Impossible Whoppers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Flying the friendly skies this holiday season but got a flight delay?

Burger King is offering free Impossible Whoppers to any holiday traveler with a flight delay to help make the travel process a little bit easier.

The “Delay Your Way” promo is happening now through Dec. 30 and applies to anyone physically at the airport and at least on the first leg of the trip.

It also applies only to U.S. domestic flights before departure.

The plant-based burger developed by Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods launched nationwide in August.

Here’s how it works.

You must download the Burger King app and enter your delayed flight information on the “Delay Your Way” screen.

Once you enter that flight information, you’ll automatically receive a coupon for a free Impossible Whopper to be redeemed at any participating Burger King restaurant through Jan. 6.

Keep in mind you must have location services enabled and must register for the app to qualify.

